Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Short Interest Update

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taylor Devices stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Taylor Devices at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TAYD opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. Taylor Devices has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $12.47.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.