TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) PT Set at C$70.00 by CSFB

CSFB set a C$70.00 target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRP. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$62.00 target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) to C$63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) to C$70.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$68.60.

TRP stock opened at C$55.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.70. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of C$47.05 and a 12-month high of C$76.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88.

In other TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) news, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand bought 1,000 shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$56.55 per share, with a total value of C$56,549.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at C$148,498.99. Also, Senior Officer Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.77, for a total transaction of C$512,626.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,929.76.

About TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

