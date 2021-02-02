TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,130,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 246,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

TCF opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $45.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

