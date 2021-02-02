TE Connectivity Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

TE Connectivity has increased its dividend by 21.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $125.52 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $131.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,151,808.00. Insiders have sold 204,988 shares of company stock valued at $23,022,100 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

