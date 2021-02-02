TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.60

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.60 and last traded at $81.60, with a volume of 4611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.51.

TTGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on TechTarget from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 128.49 and a beta of 0.97.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 23.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 34,190 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in TechTarget in the third quarter worth $1,115,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in TechTarget in the third quarter worth $168,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in TechTarget during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

