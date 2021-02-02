Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the December 31st total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of HQL stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.78. 99,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,320. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 29,500.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

