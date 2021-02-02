Telemus Capital LLC Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,436 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,621 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 0.8% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $170.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $310.18 billion, a PE ratio of -107.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at $30,589,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 15,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $2,737,156.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $289,844,036.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

