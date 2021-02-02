Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:TEI)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0396 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of TEI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 176,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,190. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $9.39.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

