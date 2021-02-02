Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Short Interest Down 45.2% in January

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,000 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the December 31st total of 308,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 523,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,952,387.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 4,431,021 shares of company stock valued at $24,460,433 over the last three months. 6.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIM. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 247,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GIM opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.0161 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

