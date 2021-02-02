Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.26-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $510-515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.81 million.Tenable also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.04-0.06 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TENB. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.79. The stock had a trading volume of 987,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,780. Tenable has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.97. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.38 and a beta of 1.81.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $5,387,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,258.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $51,328.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,178.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,219 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,987 over the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

