Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $510-515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $521.03 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.26-0.30 EPS.

NASDAQ TENB traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,780. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.08. Tenable has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -65.99 and a beta of 1.81.

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.92.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $146,628.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,141.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $51,328.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,178.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,219 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,987. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

