Teradata (TDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Teradata has set its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.23-0.25 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $0.23-0.25 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.27 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Teradata to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Teradata has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $33.80.

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,899,328.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $82,487.37. Insiders sold 31,971 shares of company stock valued at $757,577 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.