TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TSE:TVK) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.83

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TSE:TVK) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and traded as high as $15.91. TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) shares last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 3,509 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$295.53 million and a PE ratio of 11.13.

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TSE:TVK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$68.23 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

In other news, insider Charles Pellerin acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,900.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,207,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,684,700.90. Also, Director Blair Cook acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$249,637.50. Insiders purchased 9,900 shares of company stock worth $154,001 in the last 90 days.

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TVK)

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

