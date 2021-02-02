Terril Brothers Inc. Lowers Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Terril Brothers Inc. lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,083 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 6.8% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $25,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.1% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 80,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 49,719 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 23,950 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 16,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 232,132 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,810,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

