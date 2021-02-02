Terril Brothers Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Terril Brothers Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 0.4% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T stock opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $204.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

