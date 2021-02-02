TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 4.73%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TESS opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki acquired 7,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $47,042.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $38,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,011,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,718.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 88,897 shares of company stock valued at $531,854 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.