Tfo Tdc LLC Acquires 271 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Tfo Tdc LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 153.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 37,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $141.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.72 and its 200-day moving average is $115.79. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $145.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

