Tfo Tdc LLC Has $29,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Tfo Tdc LLC lowered its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 137,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 147,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 1,880 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of EPD opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $26.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

