Tfo Tdc LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Tfo Tdc LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the third quarter valued at $1,673,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 3rd quarter worth about $817,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 4th quarter valued at about $700,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 3rd quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New stock opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $27.40.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.