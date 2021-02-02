TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of TGTX opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. Analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

