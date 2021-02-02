The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The AES were worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 23,793 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,246,000 after purchasing an additional 203,152 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,504,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,102 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AES opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $28.67.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

