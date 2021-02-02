The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (Alkaline) is a premier bottler of alkaline drinking water, with an 8.8 pH balance. Alkaline employs a state-of-the-art Electrochemically Activated Water (ECA) system to create 8.8 pH drinking water without the use of any extraneous chemicals. The ECA process uses specialized electronic cells coated with a variety of rare earth minerals to produce scientifically engineered water. The Company further incorporate trace Himalayan minerals considered to be the finest in the world suited to a premier beverage. Alkaline88 contains 84 trace Himalayan minerals beneficial to the active consumer. The Company’s stores include convenience stores, natural food products stores, ethnic markets, national retailers and regional grocery chains across the United States. Alkaline is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is available for consumer sales. The Company sells all of its products to its retailers through brokers and distributors. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of The Alkaline Water in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of WTER stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The Alkaline Water has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 million. The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in The Alkaline Water by 66.7% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Alkaline Water by 99.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Alkaline Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of The Alkaline Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Alkaline Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

