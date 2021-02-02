The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in The Chemours by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in The Chemours by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in The Chemours by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Chemours during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Chemours by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Chemours alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CC. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on The Chemours in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.27.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $4,184,533.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

CC opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 2.30. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $29.37.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.