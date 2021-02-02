The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Raised to $80.00

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price target increased by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.45.

PLCE stock opened at $70.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.30. The Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $76.10.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $425.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.67 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Children’s Place will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,260,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the third quarter worth $9,468,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 76.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 152,030 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 532.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 77,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 13.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 621,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,616,000 after acquiring an additional 75,121 shares during the last quarter.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

