The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $275.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $262.16 million.The Container Store Group also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.05-1.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TCS traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.81. 1,898,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,278. The Container Store Group has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $748.72 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Container Store Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Container Store Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

In related news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 575,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $5,720,788.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendi Christine Sturgis sold 7,199 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $75,229.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,711.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,676,884 shares of company stock worth $66,832,321 over the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

