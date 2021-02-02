The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.52-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. The Container Store Group also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.05-1.10 EPS.

NYSE TCS traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.81. 1,898,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,278. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Container Store Group has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $748.72 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCS. Zacks Investment Research raised The Container Store Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded The Container Store Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Container Store Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th.

In other news, insider John Gehre sold 7,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $83,186.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendi Christine Sturgis sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $75,229.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,711.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,676,884 shares of company stock worth $66,832,321 over the last ninety days. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

