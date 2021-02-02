The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:SRV)

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of SRV stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.95. 16,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,781. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $39.80.

Get The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.