The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens raised The Descartes Systems Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.10.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $63.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average is $56.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.55 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,492,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,125,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,004,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,706,000 after buying an additional 36,064 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,542,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,981,000 after buying an additional 42,107 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 840,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,830,000 after buying an additional 109,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 225.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 719,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,056,000 after buying an additional 498,089 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

