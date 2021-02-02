The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Rating Increased to Buy at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The ExOne from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ExOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Get The ExOne alerts:

NASDAQ:XONE opened at $30.86 on Friday. The ExOne has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $592.11 million, a PE ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. On average, research analysts expect that The ExOne will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Irvin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $243,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The ExOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The ExOne in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.