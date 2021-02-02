The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $465,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 24,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,279,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $274.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $309.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.33. The firm has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

