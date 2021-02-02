The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $498.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.19 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

