The Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:HIG opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.21. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $60.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

