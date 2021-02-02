The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 370.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $60.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

