The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) traded up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.34 and last traded at $43.68. 1,448,850 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 840,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.19.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CSFB upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 3.34%.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 65,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $2,737,621.20. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 349,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $13,675,726.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 197,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.