The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Up 71.1% in January

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 71.1% from the December 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

HYB opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.43. The New America High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $9.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

