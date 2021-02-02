The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $5.76 on Tuesday, hitting $151.62. The stock had a trading volume of 68,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,846. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $162.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.66.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

