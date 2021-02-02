The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 75,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 539,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,024,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Shares of PG stock opened at $128.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

