The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,562,000 after acquiring an additional 799,059 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,467,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,889,000 after acquiring an additional 454,654 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,734,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,065,000 after acquiring an additional 202,512 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after buying an additional 3,446,672 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,982,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,123,000 after buying an additional 215,003 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $128.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.99. The company has a market capitalization of $317.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

