The Timken (TKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect The Timken to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. The Timken has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $86.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.47. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $479,800.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $3,529,268.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,051.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,266 shares of company stock worth $6,907,108 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

