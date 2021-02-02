The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,093 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.04% of The Toro worth $106,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the third quarter worth $1,856,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the fourth quarter worth $2,919,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at $245,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $494,543.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,652 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $95.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.48. The Toro Company has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

TTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

