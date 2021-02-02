The Transfer Token (TTT) One Day Volume Hits $1.76 Million

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, The Transfer Token has traded up 53.7% against the dollar. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $122.07 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Transfer Token token can now be bought for $2.75 or 0.00007831 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00065880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.49 or 0.00819986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,691.80 or 0.04825424 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00036532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00014627 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token is a token. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,458,111 tokens. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns.

