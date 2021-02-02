The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $142.00

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $127.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.44.

Shares of TRV opened at $138.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.30. The Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 15.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 4.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

