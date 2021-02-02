The Vitec Group plc (VTC.L) (LON:VTC) Shares Gap Down to $964.00

The Vitec Group plc (VTC.L) (LON:VTC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $964.00, but opened at $932.00. The Vitec Group plc (VTC.L) shares last traded at $966.00, with a volume of 1,738 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 927.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 784.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £441.14 million and a PE ratio of -292.12.

The Vitec Group plc (VTC.L) Company Profile (LON:VTC)

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

