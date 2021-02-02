Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $520.22. 35,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.91. The company has a market capitalization of $206.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.