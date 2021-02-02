Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,722,000 after acquiring an additional 48,950 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,892,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $835,668,000 after acquiring an additional 37,545 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,407,000 after acquiring an additional 116,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,584,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $699,475,000 after acquiring an additional 56,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.47.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $7.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $523.06. 12,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,779. The company has a market cap of $207.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $487.02 and a 200 day moving average of $454.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

