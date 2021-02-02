Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $515.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $204.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $487.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.91.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.47.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.