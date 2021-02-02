Thermon Group (THR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Thermon Group to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $66.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.06 million. Thermon Group had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. On average, analysts expect Thermon Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:THR opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $497.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1,497.50 and a beta of 1.54. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $24.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on THR shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Thermon Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

