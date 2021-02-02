TheStreet Downgrades Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) to C+

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ HWBK opened at $18.55 on Friday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $120.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 371.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 121.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 12.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

