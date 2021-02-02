Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Truist

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Truist from $120.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.36.

THO traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.96. 9,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.23. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $132.12.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Thor Industries by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 89,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 106,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

