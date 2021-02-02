THORChain (RUNE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $95.65 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $624.22 million and approximately $95.65 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, THORChain has traded 67.3% higher against the dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $3.94 or 0.00011285 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00048432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00149688 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00066308 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00257431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00065445 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00037414 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

THORChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

